‘21st century policing’: Smart Water helps fight crime

Police say water may be the trick to keep thieves away from your property. In fact, Chesterfield is the first locality in the Commonwealth to team up with a Florida-based company that's using "Smart Water" to deter criminals before they ever strike.
"We have to keep up with what's going on in our community in terms of larceny and in order to do that, we have to use the latest and greatest technology that we have access to," said Capt. Andrea Riesmeyer.
The Chesterfield Police Department is giving out "Smart Water CSI." It has nothing to do with the television show. Instead, it's real water that you can pour on your personal property.
"It can be anything - electronics, jewelry, anything you have in your home that you value and want to keep safe," Riesmeyer said.
If it's stolen and police get a hold of it, they will know it's yours.
"This chemical will be uniquely registered to that individual homeowner so if their neighbors also has Smart Water, they will have two unique chemical signatures," Riesmeyer said.
The item you marked will glow when examined by a unique lighting tool used by police.
"This is UV light. It's not one you can just go and buy in a regular store," she said.
People who are using Smart Water CSI are encouraged to place signs and stickers around their homes and on their cars so would-be crooks can think twice.
"Really what it is, is 21st century policing," Riesmeyer said.
Police have given about 200 water kits to two communities - the Mason Woods subdivision and Bayhill Point.
Others can purchase a kit for about $40.
