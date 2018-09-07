Neighbors ‘fed up’ with crime in Blackwell neighborhood

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Homeowners in Richmond's Blackwell neighborhood say they're fed up with the amount of crime in the area.
Several neighbors said cars are getting broken into and even stolen from the streets.
"My motorcycle was taken," said Giuliana Roggiero, of Richmond.
Roggiero said she was out of town during the holiday weekend when she came home and learned from neighbors that her Harley Davidson was gone.
"They said that a black truck came, picked up my motorcycle and put it in the back of the car, went down this road," she said. "They accidentally went down the wrong way, turned around and flew to Hull Street."
Roggiero said there's a neighborhood newsletter that goes out in order to keep homeowners informed about what's going on.
"What I wish would happen is people would stop stealing our things," she added.
This isn't the first time the Blackwell area has experienced thefts.
A spokesman for the Richmond Police Department said since January 1st, 11 cars were stolen from the neighborhood.
In two cases the cars were left running; in another two they were unlocked.
There were also four thefts of mopeds and scooters during that same period.
"Maybe it's just in the summertime," said Marcus Grant, who also lives in the neighborhood. "A lot of stuff goes on in the summertime, but as far as around here I haven't personally had any problems."
Grant said he has surveillance cameras installed at his home as a security measure.
"I believe that does help because they are visible and people can see that," he added. "So maybe that does deter them a little bit from this area."
But Grant hopes things will change in the future as the area gets revitalized.
"[It's] definitely up and coming," he said. "A lot of families who walk dogs and congregate around the neighborhood and things like that."
Richmond Police also post statistics on the department website about crime in the city.
According to the recent numbers posted Monday, 83 cars have been stolen so far this year from Sector 112 in the 1st Precinct, which encompasses neighborhoods from Shockoe Bottom all the way south to the Blackwell area.
Compare that number to this time last year, the sector saw a 38% increase in car thefts.
Grant said they've had other crimes as well.
"A few motor break-ins, but that's further up on the backstreets," he said. "But other than here it's quiet."
Anyone who has been a victim of a crime or sees something suspicious is urged to contact authorities.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.