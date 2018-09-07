Richmond police looking for hit-and-run suspect

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond detectives are looking to identify the man responsible for a hit-and-run that took place with a stolen car.
On Thursday, Aug. 30, the suspect entered a laundromat located in the 1300 block of North 25th Street, before stealing an idling vehicle from the parking lot.
He drove the stolen car several blocks, eventually colliding with three parked cars in the 1200 block of North 26th Street.
He then fled on foot westbound on R Street towards North 25th Street.
An image of the suspect was captured by surveillance cameras.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Crash Team Detective G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
