Richmond police looking for theft, credit card fraud suspects

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for two suspects in theft and credit card fraud.
Several items were reported stolen Aug. 23 from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Hampton Street, including cash and credit cards.
One of the stolen credit cards was used later in the day at Dillard's in Short Pump Town Center to purchase two handbags in different transactions.
Police said surveillance images show four suspects involved in one of the fraudulent purchases and two additional suspects in the second.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
