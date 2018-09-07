Henrico schools looking to fill multiple positions

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will host a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
The fair will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Henrico Theater at 305 E. Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs.
There are full-time and substitute openings for bus drivers, cafeteria staff and instructional assistants. The HCPS Department of Construction and Maintenance are looking to fill jobs as well.
The HCPS Human Resources Department and departmental representatives will be on-site to answer any questions or concerns.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance at www.henricoschools.us/careers.
For more information, contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.
