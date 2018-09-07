Attempted child abduction investigated in Fluvanna

FLUVANNA, VA (WWBT) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office and Lake Monticello Police are investigating a reported attempted abduction that occurred Friday morning.
A parent says a man with a beard tried to take her child from the 800 block of Jefferson Drive.
The child was able to escape and run home.
Law enforcement was unable to locate the suspect vehicle - a black sedan - in the area.
Officials say there will be extra police patrols during after-school hours to ensure children's safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at 434-589-8211.
