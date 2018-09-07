Richmond bakery offers fresh treats, fresh start for employees

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - New businesses seem to pop up every week in Richmond, but one new bakery is offering a "fresh start" to both the morning for its customers and life for its employees.
Fresh Start Bakery is on the city's south side and like most bakeries sells colorful and creative desserts like cakes, cookies and pies.
But the workers, dressed in blue, aren't matching just because they work in the kitchen. They are also serving jail time.
The bakery is inside the Virginia Department of Corrections headquarters in Richmond and brings offenders together five days a week as party of a re-entry program centered on culinary arts.
"You can't be in an environment where people aren't willing to help you grow, so this is definitely a growing environment," baker Briijya Brockington said.
Brockington is one of a dozen women participating in the program who operate the bakery and its neighboring cafe and restaurant. She also serves as the bakery's business clerk.
"I basically assist the leaders in ordering food, making payments, making the menus for the weeks, doing inventory," Brockington said.
Food operation direction Brenda Reed said the staff works to ensure the inmates learn proficiency in every position the business has to offer from cashier to server to cook to management.
"It definitely is very difficult for them because everybody is going to look at where they have been - you know, the history of their crime, the nature of their crime. That is not going to go away," Reed said. "Our part here in DOC when they first get here is to start working on them and make sure that we give them something so they can give back when they get ready to leave."
The program provides a variety of valuable skills for them to use within the community once they finish their sentences, but this program also provides much more.
"It allows us to see our talents that sometimes we don't even know we have," baker Sybille Agenor said. "I've always enjoyed cooking, but I never knew that baking was something that I could do."
Agenor is not just a baker. She has become a cake connoisseur, helping to create masterpieces such as an edible iPhone.
"I really love it," Agenor said. "I'm definitely excited about whoever is going to have it."
That excitement extends to their days to come.
Right now, life for them is not easy as pie, but thanks to the lessons learned and the relationships forged inside Fresh Start Bakery, their futures look as sweet as their sweets.
"Being in this particular re-entry program allows us to ease our way back into society and just show people that we have the ability to be better," Brockington said. "We are better, and we will be better."
The goods produced at Fresh Start Bakery are available to the public. To check out some of the offerings, contact the Virginia Department of Corrections at (804) 674-3000.
