Report: Head of Verizon's AOL, Yahoo in talks to depart - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report: Head of Verizon's AOL, Yahoo in talks to depart

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2014, file photo AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is interviewed during "Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo," on the Fox Business Network, in New York. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Armstrong is in t... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2014, file photo AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is interviewed during "Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo," on the Fox Business Network, in New York. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Armstrong is in t...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Verizon's media and advertising chief, Tim Armstrong, is in talks to leave.

Armstrong came to Verizon as part of its purchase of AOL in 2015 and began overseeing Yahoo as well after Verizon bought it in 2017. He was tasked with growing Verizon's ad business in a challenge to Facebook and Google, but that business has been struggling and remains one of Verizon's less profitable divisions.

Armstrong was one of Google's early employees and was key to developing its digital ad business before moving to AOL in 2009.

The Journal report cites unnamed people familiar with the talks. Verizon spokesman Bob Varettoni says Verizon doesn't comment on rumors and speculation.

Telecoms have been buying content makers to diversify as the wireless industry slows.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Miss America contestant: Trump 'caused a lot of division'

    Miss America contestant: Trump 'caused a lot of division'

    Friday, September 7 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-09-07 13:27:36 GMT
    Friday, September 7 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-09-08 02:21:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Miss Virginia Emili McPhail, left, won the onstage interview portion and Miss Louisiana Holli' Conway, right, won the talent portion of the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City N.J...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Miss Virginia Emili McPhail, left, won the onstage interview portion and Miss Louisiana Holli' Conway, right, won the talent portion of the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City N.J...
    The third and final night of preliminary competition in the swimsuit-less Miss America pageant is set for Friday night.More >>
    The third and final night of preliminary competition in the swimsuit-less Miss America pageant is set for Friday night.More >>

  • Aretha Franklin dresses, hats to go up for auction

    Aretha Franklin dresses, hats to go up for auction

    Friday, September 7 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-09-07 15:39:29 GMT
    Friday, September 7 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-09-08 02:21:09 GMT
    (Julien's Auctions via AP). This combination of photos released by Julien's Auctions shows various outfits belonging to the late singer Aretha Franklin. More than 30 dresses and accessories worn on stage by Aretha Franklin are going up for auction on N...(Julien's Auctions via AP). This combination of photos released by Julien's Auctions shows various outfits belonging to the late singer Aretha Franklin. More than 30 dresses and accessories worn on stage by Aretha Franklin are going up for auction on N...
    More than 30 dresses and accessories worn on stage by Aretha Franklin are going up for auction.More >>
    More than 30 dresses and accessories worn on stage by Aretha Franklin are going up for auction.More >>

  • Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26

    Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26

    Friday, September 7 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-09-07 23:13:06 GMT
    Friday, September 7 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-09-08 02:21:06 GMT
    (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party r...(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party r...
    Rapper Mac Miller, whose lyrics ranged from party raps to songs about depression and drug use, has died at age 26.More >>
    Rapper Mac Miller, whose lyrics ranged from party raps to songs about depression and drug use, has died at age 26.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly