‘Me Time with Frangela’ debuts on Sept. 10

(WWBT) - A brand new talk show - "Me Time with Frangela" is coming to NBC12 this fall.
"Me Time" features Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton for "an interactive 30-minute talk show exploring and debating the headlines, topics and characters of the day. If the audience is texting, talking or tweeting about it, 'Me Time will be featuring it," according to a Raycom Media press release.
The show will make its debut at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10.
"We are happy to bring 'Me Time with Frangela' to our local audiences at Raycom Media," said Pat LaPlatney, Raycom Media president and CEO. "This is one of many reasons we look forward to coming together with Gray Television to bring quality, original programming across multiple platforms to our local consumers."
