Markets Right Now: Stocks rise as tech sector rebounds

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- This April 5, 2018, file photo shows a building's address on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 6. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- This April 5, 2018, file photo shows a building's address on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 6.

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes are slightly higher at midday Friday after a surprisingly strong jobs report pushed investors to gird for higher interest rates. Investors sold high-dividend stocks as bond yields rose, and tech stocks rebounded from recent losses.

Tesla slumped 5.3 percent after its chief accounting officer quit after only a month, and CEO Elon Musk was seen appearing to smoke marijuana during an interview.

The S&P 500 is up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,881.

The Dow Jones is down 6 points at 25,990, and the Nasdaq composite is up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,950.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 2.94 percent from 2.87 percent late Thursday.

___

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes are falling in early trading Friday after a surprisingly strong jobs report pushed investors to gird for higher interest rates. Not only is hiring still strong, but wages rose last month at their fastest pace in eight years. That should give the Federal Reserve more leeway to continue raising rates.

The S&P 500 is down 10 points, or 0.4 percent, at 2,867 and is on pace for its fourth straight down day.

The Dow Jones is down 102, or 0.4 percent, at 25,893, and the Nasdaq composite is down 47, or 0.6 percent, at 7,874.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 2.92 percent from 2.87 percent late Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

