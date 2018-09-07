Chicago hotel workers strike in pursuit of better benefits

CHICAGO (AP) - Workers are picketing outside several downtown Chicago hotels as housekeepers, servers, cooks and others participate in a strike as part of an effort to get better benefits.
The Friday walkout is planned for 25 hotels and comes after members of the hotel workers' union, Unite Here Local 1, voted to authorize a strike amid contract negotiations. Their current contract expired Aug. 31.
The union says better health care coverage is among the demands. Workers say they deserve higher wages, more manageable workloads and sick days to see doctors.
The strike includes workers at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. A statement on behalf of the hotel says Hyatt "has a long history of strong relations" with unions and will continue negotiating in good faith. The hotel says it has plans in place to continue operations.
