Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 7

Another vacant house fire broke out in Petersburg Thursday night. Several fires in the area have recently been deemed arson. It remains unclear if this latest fire is connected.
Crime alert
Henrico police were called to a shooting on Cardiff Court overnight. Officers say no one was hurt, but a home was hit in the gunfire.
We're watching Florence for you.
The storm is expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane by early next week. Models show it COULD make a close approach to the East Coast – track it here.
But first a cool-down.
This weekend will bring a much-needed break from the high heat and humidity. Grab and umbrella if you have outdoor plans!
There's a little less charm left in the world.
Burt Reynolds, the charismatic actor known for his roles in "Smokey and the Bandit," "The Cannonabll," and later "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82.
What's happening in politics?
Senate Democrats made a last-ditch attempt Thursday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by painting him as a foe of abortion rights and a likely defender of Trump if he makes it to the high court.
But the Dems chances seemed to fade away by the end of the day.
The hearing - which has carried strong political overtones - has been quite chaotic, with protesters repeatedly interrupting.
"Not me!"
The president's top officials came out quickly to deny writing a New York Times opinion piece supposedly written by a spy within the administration who's trying to thwart Trump's impulses.
It's unclear who wrote the article, but even the president wants to know.
Twitter is cracking down on "abusive behavior"
The social media platform permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show, after previously suspending his accounts.
Can you spare a square?... or well, a towel
Richmond SPCA is short on towels to keep its pets clean. But you can help!
Final thought
