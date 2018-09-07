British Airways travelers' credit card details hacked - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

British Airways travelers' credit card details hacked

LONDON (AP) - British Airways is promising to compensate customers after reporting a major hack of its website that compromised credit card information of roughly 380,000 travelers.

Chief Executive Alex Cruz said Friday the company is "100 percent committed" to compensating customers whose financial information was stolen. He said the company had been hit by a "very sophisticated malicious criminal attack."

He said enough information was stolen to allow criminals to use credit card information for illicit purposes, and that police are investigating.

"We know that the information that has been stolen is name, address, email address, credit card information; that would be credit card number, expiration date and the three-letter code in the back of the credit card," he told the BBC, adding that no passport data had been hacked.

The company's mobile app was also breached, officials said.

British Airways revealed the hack Thursday evening and began notifying customers. Customers who booked on the company website from Aug. 21 until Sept. 5 may have been affected.

The hack was not discovered until Sept. 5 and has now been resolved, officials said.

Shares in BA's parent company, IAG, were down 2 percent on Friday.

