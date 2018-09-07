School supply donations flood in for kids in need

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Earlier this month, NBC12 teamed up with Car Pool Car Washes to help central Virginia schools with supplies.
And thanks to you and our partnership with Car Pool, many kids in our area have the supplies they need.
"We have crayons, notebooks, lunchboxes and all the various supplies that the students need that their not starting school with," chief financial officer of CarPool Mark Harrison said. "Now they're excited to be at school because they have the tools they need to succeed."
The supplies will be donated to schools in the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico through Communities in Schools in Greater Richmond.
"I'm so proud of how many supplies that are here today its amazing. It's turned out so well this year, yay Richmond," said HR Manager of CarPool, Heather Cichocki,
Regional statistics compiled by the Capital Region Collaborative show that:
- 20 percent of children 0-5 live in poverty - that’s 16,035 children in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico
- 1 of every 8 children in the region enters school without the necessary skills to be successful.
- 869 students entering 3rd grade in 2013-2014 were held back before that year, which cost taxpayers $9.4 million
- 1,312 high school students in our region did not graduate on time in 2015.
