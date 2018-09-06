NASCAR pace car to appear in Virginia Credit Union branches

NASCAR pace car to appear in Virginia Credit Union branches
NASCAR will be back in Richmond on Sept. 21 and 22. (Source: Richmond Raceway)
By Brian Tynes | September 6, 2018 at 10:04 PM EST - Updated September 15 at 3:09 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A NASCAR Pace Car from the Richmond Raceway will appear in select Virginia Credit Union branches next week.

Raceway officials will be on-site to provide information and discounts to Virginia Credit Union members and employees in preparation for race Weekend, which runs Sept. 21-22.

These appearances will highlight the successful partnership between the credit union and Richmond Raceway, and celebrate the naming of Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater.

Appearances are scheduled for:

Monday, Sept. 10

  • Hancock Village Branch at 14520 Hancock Village St., 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • Kroger Center Boulevard Branch at 1200 Koger Center Blvd., 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

  • Glenside Branch at 5427 Glenside Drive, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • Virginia Center Commons Branch at 10165 Brook Road, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

  • East End Branch at 5285 S. Laburnum Ave., 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • Hanover Branch at 6103 Brashier Blvd., 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12