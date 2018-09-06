NASCAR pace car to appear in Virginia Credit Union branches

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A NASCAR Pace Car from the Richmond Raceway will appear in select Virginia Credit Union branches next week.
Raceway officials will be on-site to provide information and discounts to Virginia Credit Union members and employees in preparation for race Weekend, which runs Sept. 21-22.
These appearances will highlight the successful partnership between the credit union and Richmond Raceway, and celebrate the naming of Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater.
Appearances are scheduled for:
Monday, Sept. 10
- Hancock Village Branch at 14520 Hancock Village St., 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Kroger Center Boulevard Branch at 1200 Koger Center Blvd., 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
- Glenside Branch at 5427 Glenside Drive, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Virginia Center Commons Branch at 10165 Brook Road, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
- East End Branch at 5285 S. Laburnum Ave., 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Hanover Branch at 6103 Brashier Blvd., 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
