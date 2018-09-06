Photo containing white supremacist removed from Capitol exhibit

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia State Capitol has removed an image in its "The Duty to Protect, An Honor to Serve" exhibit because it featured a white supremacist.
The exhibit opened Aug. 24 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Capitol Police.
One of the panels that was part of the display depicted a capitol police officer addressing a group of people at a March 2017 event in Capital Square. Police and the Library of Virginia were informed Wednesday that the picture included a white supremacist and it was taken down Thursday.
A press release said the exhibits organizers were unaware of the connection when the panel was installed.
A different picture was installed in its place.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.