Driver strikes GRTC Pulse stop, faces DUI charge

Richmond police say a car crashed into the Shockoe Bottom East Pulse station platform Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported (Source: Alexander Winston)

A Henrico woman faces several charges including DUI and reckless driving after striking a GRTC Pulse station stop and driving off.

Richmond Police responded to the 2400 block of East Main Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Citizens told police a car had crashed into a fire hydrant near the Shockoe Bottom East Pulse station, eventually striking the station platform causing damage.

“No people were hurt who were on the platform and that’s really the good news about this is that the stations continue to show that their design works to protect people,” said GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace.

When officers arrived on scene they found the Chevrolet Tahoe and its driver, Samantha Stroop, 26, of Henrico, nearby.

Thursday GRTC crews were out assessing the damage to the platform, however a cost estimate of the damage was not immediately available.

“We are still able to service the curbside just beyond the station platform,” Pace said. “So we’re not fully closing that area.”

Stroop is charged with DUI, suspended operator’s license and reckless driving.

