Argument ends with shots fired in Hopewell; 1 injured

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A man is recovering after being shot when an argument escalated into a shooting in Hopewell.
Police were called to the 3600 Block of Creekwood Drive around 8:42 p.m. on Wednesday.
When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot-related injuries. He was airlifted to the hospital.
According to police, Paul Chapman, 50, went to talk to the victim's sister, whom he has a child with.
An argument started between Chapman and the man, leading to Chapman shooting him.
Chapman left the scene but police found him a short time later and arrested him.
He is charged with felony malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and displaying a firearm while committing a felony.
He is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending his arraignment.
Police said the victim is in stable condition and continues to recover.
