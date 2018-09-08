Richmond SPCA adoption fees waived through Sunday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thanks to Richmond SPCA's Board of Directors, you can adopt a new furry friend for FREE Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 9.
The board is waving all adoption fees for every dog, cat, puppy or kitten adopted from our Robins-Starr Humane Center during "Board Bonanza."
This is the second time this year the board is waiving the fees.
You can adopt a new pal during these hours:
- Thursday-Friday (12 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Saturday (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Sunday (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
The Richmond SPCA is located at 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond.
