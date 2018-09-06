Sarah Bloom graces the cover of Richmond Family Magazine

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Our very own Sarah Bloom is on cover of this month's Richmond Family Magazine, alongside her newborn daughter, Marian.
The "media queen mom" returned to NBC12's morning show this week after welcoming her third child into her family earlier this summer.
"I'm blessed to have bosses who supported me and my babies," Bloom told Richmond Family Magazine.
Although being a full-time news anchor and mother isn't the easiest job, Bloom does it with grace. She never let her difficult pregnancies stop her from going the extra mile at work.
"We will have a commitment for an hour and she would be there for three. She doesn't think twice about reaching out and visiting with people," NBC12 evening co-anchor Curt Autry told Richmond Family Magazine.
Bloom moved to Richmond and began working as a reporter for NBC12 in 2011. She and her husband, Sandy, love raising their children in the area.
"I am living the dream. This is the job I always wanted. I don't have any aspirations to leave Richmond. I love this community," she told the magazine.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.