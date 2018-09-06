Chesterfield man dies after being thrown from motorcycle

MECKLENBURG, VA (WWBT) - State police are investigating a crash after a Chesterfield man was ejected from his motorcycle in Mecklenburg County in southern Virginia.
Police said the crash happened around 2:36 p.m. on Route 903 near River Road on Tuesday.
Eric E. Wiseman, 53, of North Chesterfield, was heading east and had just legally passed another vehicle. He was coming back into the eastbound lane when he lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the road, struck a ditch and was thrown.
Wiseman died at the scene.
Police said he was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
