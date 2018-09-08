School leaders issue apology as Chesterfield bus woes continue

I wanted to write to thank you again for your patience as we started our new school year yesterday. Your Matoaca District School Board representative, Rob Thompson, and I are aware of concerns about the school division's performance related to transportation and communication this week at some Matoaca District-area schools.



We shared over the weekend that it is normal to experience transportation delays during the first week of school. However, the issues we faced Tuesday and again this morning seem to be greater than in years past. For that, we sincerely apologize. Our performance in certain parts of Chesterfield County this week has not been acceptable. We remain committed to doing better and meeting your expectations for the safe and timely arrival and dismissal of students.



The school division currently has 30 vacant bus driver positions (13 of which occurred last week) and recently accepted the resignation of the area transportation manager serving the Matoaca District. All but nine of those vacancies are currently being covered by substitutes or retired drivers. Our Human Resources team has been focused throughout the summer on recruiting additional drivers, and the School Board has increased bus driver pay so that it leads the region. More than 10 new drivers are expected to complete training this week and will be assigned bus routes immediately. This should help hasten the pickup and dismissal processes at some Matoaca District schools.



Finally, my leadership team is working with principals to enhance communication regarding late morning pickups and buses that depart late in the afternoon. For the time being, principals have been directed to communicate with parents if a bus will be more than 15 minutes late and when all buses have departed for the day. Because we are still collecting parent contact information and inputting that into our parent notification system, our principals will need to communicate with the entire school population regarding delays. Please check every message carefully to see if your child is impacted by the notice.



As I noted last weekend, the high expectations that you have for us are not unnoticed, nor are they taken lightly. We are doing everything within reason to maintain the trust you have had in us regarding the safe and timely delivery of your children to and from school.



Sincerely,

Donald R. Fairheart

Interim Superintendent