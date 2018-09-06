Powhite Parkway maintenance to close lanes throughout the weekend

Several lanes of Powhite Parkway will be closed through Sept. 9. (Source: Google)

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced there will be multiple lane closures on southbound and northbound Powhite Parkway through the weekend.

On Thursday, the Chippenham Parkway ramp to northbound Powhite Parkway will be closed 7 p.m.-6 a.m. for paving operations. The detour will be Forest Hill Avenue East to northbound Powhite Parkway.

There will be multiple lane closures on southbound Powhite Parkway beginning on Friday at 9 p.m. running through 9 p.m. Saturday for bridge maintenance.

The southbound Powhite Parkway ramp to Chippenham Parkway will be closed on Saturday between 7 a.m. -9 p.m. for highway maintenance. The detour will be eastbound Jahnke Road to Chippenham Parkway.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to traffic control signs and exercise caution while traveling through work zones.

For more information, contact the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority at 804-523-3300.

