Luxury online retailer Farfetch plans to raise $446M in IPO

LONDON (AP) - Online luxury e-commerce company Farfetch says it expects to reap $446.5 million in its upcoming initial U.S. stock sale.
The London-based company, which runs a global platform matching upscale brands with affluent buyers, revealed pricing terms of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in a filing late Wednesday.
Farfetch said it's selling 30 million shares that will be priced between $15 and $17 a share. It didn't give a date for the IPO, which was initially announced in August.
Farfetch doesn't buy or manufacture any of the products it sells but instead acts as a channel for 375 luxury brands such as Gucci and Prada.
Offerings include fur coats and fine watches that cost tens of thousands of dollars. The company also promises to deliver purchases within 90 minutes in some cities.
The company said it had 1.1 million active users as of June but its first-half losses more than doubled to $68.4 million.
Jose Neves, a Portuguese shoe designer and software designer, founded the company a decade ago in London. Farfetch and competitors such as Yoox Net-a-Porter are tapping into the lucrative global luxury market, which is forecast to grow to $446 billion by 2025 from $307 billion in 2017, according a report by consultancy by Bain cited in the filing.
The sector has largely escaped mainstream e-commerce players like Amazon because of the fears among luxury brands that reputations would be eroded.
Farfetch's global expansion plans include targeting China, where it teamed up last year with Chinese e-commerce and logistics company JD.com last year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The new endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick has sparked vigorous debate, with some fans expressing displeasure over the campaign.More >>
The new endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick has sparked vigorous debate, with some fans expressing displeasure over the campaign.More >>
A coroner says The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died accidentally from drowning due to alcohol intoxication.More >>
A coroner says The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died accidentally from drowning due to alcohol intoxication.More >>
A senior Trump administration official writes an opinion piece in The New York Times claiming to be part of a group of people "working diligently from within" to impede President Donald Trump's "worst inclinations" and ill-conceived parts of his agendaMore >>
A senior Trump administration official writes an opinion piece in The New York Times claiming to be part of a group of people "working diligently from within" to impede President Donald Trump's "worst inclinations" and ill-conceived parts of his agendaMore >>
An airliner from Dubai with 10 passengers and crew members who ended up hospitalized with flu-like symptoms was carrying 1990s rap icon Vanilla IceMore >>
An airliner from Dubai with 10 passengers and crew members who ended up hospitalized with flu-like symptoms was carrying 1990s rap icon Vanilla IceMore >>
Republican Jon Kyl of Arizona, who served three terms in the Senate before retiring in 2012, has been sworn in to fill the seat left open by the death of Sen. John McCainMore >>
Republican Jon Kyl of Arizona, who served three terms in the Senate before retiring in 2012, has been sworn in to fill the seat left open by the death of Sen. John McCainMore >>
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is stressing the importance of judicial independence as he faces questioning from senators, including Democrats who fear he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high courtMore >>
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is stressing the importance of judicial independence as he faces questioning from senators, including Democrats who fear he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high courtMore >>
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is stressing the importance of judicial independence as he faces questioning from senators, including Democrats who fear he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high courtMore >>
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is stressing the importance of judicial independence as he faces questioning from senators, including Democrats who fear he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high courtMore >>
Facebook and Twitter executives are pledging to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018 elections and beyondMore >>
Facebook and Twitter executives are pledging to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018 elections and beyondMore >>
Facebook and Twitter executives are pledging to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018 elections and beyondMore >>
Facebook and Twitter executives are pledging to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018 elections and beyondMore >>
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is stressing the importance of judicial independence as he faces questioning from senators, including Democrats who fear he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high courtMore >>
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is stressing the importance of judicial independence as he faces questioning from senators, including Democrats who fear he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high courtMore >>
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is stressing the importance of judicial independence as he faces questioning from senators, including Democrats who fear he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high courtMore >>
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is stressing the importance of judicial independence as he faces questioning from senators, including Democrats who fear he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high courtMore >>
Facebook and Twitter executives are pledging to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018 elections and beyondMore >>
Facebook and Twitter executives are pledging to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018 elections and beyondMore >>