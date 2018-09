Police suspend search overnight for missing boater

Police were called around 7 p.m. Wednesday

Authorities say they are working with several rescue crews

Missing Henrico woman found dead in wooded area

Starquay Spruill, 24, was last seen by her family on Saturday, Aug. 4

She was found dead in the 4100 block of Benton Avenue in a wooded area

There's some cooler weather ahead! But there is also the chance for storms coming...

Definitely, do NOT eat these!

It's National Read a Book Day! So grab something new or your all-time favorite!

It was reported that a couple of jurors could be seen tearing up as their verdict was read.

The ad features athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others.

Meet Precious! She loves to cuddle up on your lap!

"Put your heart, mind, and soul into even your smallest acts. This is the secret of success." - Swami Sivananda

