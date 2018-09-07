Boater found dead in James River identified

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A man's body was recovered from the James River on Thursday, ending the search for a missing boater.
Henrico police and fire crews searched for the boater - identified Friday as 29-year-old Travis L. Whitley of Colonial Heights - Wednesday night and again Thursday before finding him around 2:45 p.m.
Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a missing boater on the James River near Osborne Landing after the person never made it back to shore.
