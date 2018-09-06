Burberry to drop real fur from fashion line - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Burberry to drop real fur from fashion line

LONDON (AP) - The British luxury fashion brand Burberry will stop using real fur in its products.

The company said Thursday there will be no real fur in its London Fashion Week catwalk show later this month. It will also phase out existing real fur products.

The company has made only limited use of real fur in recent years with clothing incorporating fur from rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon. Those will now be eliminated.

The Sept. 17 show will mark the debut collection for new creative chief Riccardo Tisci, who replaced Christopher Bailey at the helm.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

