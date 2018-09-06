Police: Speed, alcohol a factor in deadly Hermitage Road crash

The crash happened near the Church of Epiphany. (Source: NBC12)

The Henrico Police Department say a 48-year-old man died after a crash early Thursday at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Gibraltar Drive near the Church of Epiphany.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. when the driver of a Hyundai Sonata struck James A. Simpson Junior, who was driving a Chevy Impala. Police say as Simpson was turning, he was struck on the driver side. An officer had been following the car that struck Simpson, but before he could attempt to stop him, the accident happened.

Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and alcohol are considered factors in this crash. The driver of the Hyundai, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

People who live in this neighborhood say speeding is a major problem on Hermitage Road. Frances Wyne has lived off Hermitage Road for 11 years.

"These people fly, they don't know what a speed limit is," Wyne said. "This is one treacherous road right here. It's gotten worse over the past couple of years."

Wyne says it's so bad that she tells her granddaughters to avoid getting close to the road.

"She [Wyne's granddaughter] has a friend who lives just across Hermitage and when she says something about going over to her house I almost have a heart attack," Wyne said.

Wyne's heart stopped early Thursday morning, when she and her granddaughters heard a loud boom from down the street.

"They were terribly upset with all the commotion police, ambulances," Wyne said. "They were just torn to pieces."

Especially after finding out that James Simpson Junior died in that crash and that speed and alcohol were factors.

"I lost my grandson to a drunk driver," Wyne said. "It'll be two years in January. I know how the family feels and my deepest sympathies."

Wyne says the two issues here on the street are people driving above the 35 mile per hour speed limit and a hill on the street that makes it hard to see drivers turning from Gibralta onto Hermitage.

"It's just a sad tragic thing," Wyne said. "I just wish people would slow down."

A memorial continues to grow at the site of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed as of this date.

