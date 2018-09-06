2 seriously injured after crash on Hermitage Road

The crash happened near the Church of Epiphany. (Source: NBC12)

Two people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Hermitage and Gibraltar roads in Henrico County.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday in the Lakeside area.

The crash is near the Church of Epiphany.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, with what police now consider serious injuries.

Police have not said if there will be any charges.

The crash had the road closed for a period of time and crews are working to restore power in the area.

