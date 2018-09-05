Goop settles over claims its vaginal eggs have health perks

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company goop has agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties over products including egg-shaped stones that are meant to be inserted into the vagina to improve health.
Prosecutors in eight California counties jointly announced the settlement on Tuesday after a task-force investigation found some of goop's health claims were unfounded.
The settlement involves advertisements saying goop's Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and improve bladder control.
In addition to the penalty, the company will provide refunds to customers who ask.
A goop statement says the settlement acknowledges no liability on the company's part and addresses only advertising, not the products themselves. The statement says there is honest disagreement between the sides, but goop wanted to settle the matter quickly and amicably.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
