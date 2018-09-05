Judge cites pictures of mice, lets lawsuit proceed - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Judge cites pictures of mice, lets lawsuit proceed

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge says pictures of mice lounging around an anti-rodent device are reason enough to let a lawsuit proceed against a company that sells them.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III included three pictures in his written ruling Wednesday.

He says a trial is necessary to determine if a group of consumers is right when it says the devices are completely ineffective and are falsely marketed.

The ruling included pictures which showed mice congregating beneath the device and one crawling up a wall and eventually resting on top of it.

The device, which plugs into an electrical outlet, is supposed to repel mice, rats, ants, spiders, roaches and other pests.

A lawyer for the company that manufacturers the device, New York-based BHH, says his client stands by its product.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

