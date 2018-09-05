Spotsylvania man shot, killed outside home

Spotsylvania man shot, killed outside home
A man was found shot to death in Richmond just after 9 p.m. Sept. 8. (Source: RNN)
By Brian Tynes | September 5, 2018 at 7:26 PM EST - Updated September 15 at 2:38 PM

A Spotsylvania County man was shot and killed at his home on Minnear Street early Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 1 a.m. Sept. 5 and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ike Lamont Phelps, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said a witness informed detectives Phelps had just arrived home and was walking on a sidewalk with the witness when an unidentified suspect began shooting.

A description of the suspect was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-928-5822.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12