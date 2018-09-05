Spotsylvania man shot, killed outside home

A Spotsylvania County man was shot and killed at his home on Minnear Street early Wednesday morning.
Deputies from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 1 a.m. Sept. 5 and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Ike Lamont Phelps, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said a witness informed detectives Phelps had just arrived home and was walking on a sidewalk with the witness when an unidentified suspect began shooting.
A description of the suspect was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-928-5822.
