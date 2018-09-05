New crack found at San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Inspectors have issued a violation to management of a sinking condominium building after a large crack formed in a 36th-floor window of the building that has been dubbed the Leaning Tower of San Francisco.
KNTV of San Jose reported Tuesday that Millennium Tower residents heard creaking sounds, then a popping noise around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A homeowner found the crack in a window of his unit at the corner of the 58-story high-rise.
City officials have blocked off part of the sidewalk as a precaution and ordered management to report back on the extent of the problem and soundness of the building's facade.
The downtown tower has settled about 16 inches (51 centimeters) into landfill and is tilting. Homeowners have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer and the city.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reality television star Kim Kardashian is at the White House Wednesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.More >>
Reality television star Kim Kardashian is at the White House Wednesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.More >>
'Crazytown': Trump and others dispute quotations and anecdotes in Bob Woodward's new bookMore >>
'Crazytown': Trump and others dispute quotations and anecdotes in Bob Woodward's new bookMore >>
Early results from a historic gene editing study give encouraging signs that the treatment may be safe and having at least some of its hoped-for effect, but it's too soon to know whether it ultimately will succeedMore >>
Early results from a historic gene editing study give encouraging signs that the treatment may be safe and having at least some of its hoped-for effect, but it's too soon to know whether it ultimately will succeedMore >>
Thousands of Detroit public schools students are being told to drink from district-supplied water coolers or bottled water on the first day of classesMore >>
Thousands of Detroit public schools students are being told to drink from district-supplied water coolers or bottled water on the first day of classesMore >>
At the start of confirmation hearings marked by rancor between Democrats and Republicans, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said the Supreme Court "must never, never be viewed as a partisan institution."More >>
At the start of confirmation hearings marked by rancor between Democrats and Republicans, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said the Supreme Court "must never, never be viewed as a partisan institution."More >>
At the start of confirmation hearings marked by rancor between Democrats and Republicans, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said the Supreme Court "must never, never be viewed as a partisan institution."More >>
At the start of confirmation hearings marked by rancor between Democrats and Republicans, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said the Supreme Court "must never, never be viewed as a partisan institution."More >>
Tropical Storm Gordon disrupts some oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico; casinos closing in Mississippi as storm nears the coastMore >>
Tropical Storm Gordon disrupts some oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico; casinos closing in Mississippi as storm nears the coastMore >>
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing; Democrats seek delayMore >>
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing; Democrats seek delayMore >>
Several members of the all-Democratic U.S. House delegation in Massachusetts face spirited challenges in Tuesday's primary electionMore >>
Several members of the all-Democratic U.S. House delegation in Massachusetts face spirited challenges in Tuesday's primary electionMore >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>