Richmond City Jail inmate tracking computer system goes down for weeks

Alexis Carey, communications coordinator for the Richmond City Justice Center, issued a statement saying, "The Richmond City Sheriff's Office proactively ensures we have protocols, operating procedures and contingency plans in place to ensure all needs of the inmates we house and our employees are met. These measures were successfully executed by our staff and minimized disruptions. Previous issues to the Inmate Management and Tracking System (IMATS) have been resolved. Our Department of Information Technology team and our Records Team worked with the City of Richmond Department of Information Technology to ensure the management of inmate information."