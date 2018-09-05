Woman charged after threatening, eluding deputies with children in vehicle

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A woman is facing multiple charges after threatening and eluding deputies in Stafford County with children in the vehicle.
Deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver on Aug. 31, around 12:16 p.m. in the area of Garrisonville Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.
The vehicle had a flat tire when deputies found it driving slowly. When trying to initiate a stop, the driver crossed the double yellow lines and over the fog line continually until finally coming to a stop.
The deputy saw two children in the back seat and had to open the door because the driver did not.
The driver, identified as Vanessa Lucila Krafft, 26, of Stafford, became belligerent and refused to get out of the car.
Deputies say Krafft was unsteady and had slow speech. Throughout the incident, she continued to threaten deputies.
She is charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment, eluding police, possession of marijuana and several traffic offenses. Krafft is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
