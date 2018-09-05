Markets Right Now: Stocks mostly lower as tech companies dip - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Markets Right Now: Stocks mostly lower as tech companies dip

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- This Jan. 9, 2017, file photo shows the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mostly lower as technology companies lag the rest of the market for a second day.

Social media companies slipped at the start of Congressional hearings where executives from Facebook and Twitter will testify about their efforts to prevent disinformation and election meddling.

Facebook dipped 0.5 percent and Twitter fell 1.9 percent.

The U.S. and Canada are scheduled to resume talks about a trade deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The S&P 500 index gave up 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,893. The Nasdaq composite shed 27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,064.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, however, rising 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,969.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  Book of Garcia Marquez's journalism to be published

    Book of Garcia Marquez's journalism to be published

    Wednesday, September 5 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-09-05 14:21:11 GMT
    Wednesday, September 5 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-09-05 14:32:07 GMT
    In the beginning, Gabriel Garcia Marquez was a reporter: A selection of the late Nobel laureate's journalism is coming out in Spanish next month, Vintage Espanol announced Wednesday.
    In the beginning, Gabriel Garcia Marquez was a reporter: A selection of the late Nobel laureate's journalism is coming out in Spanish next month, Vintage Espanol announced Wednesday.More >>

  Trump insists he's 'exact opposite' of Woodward's portrayal

    Trump insists he's 'exact opposite' of Woodward's portrayal

    Wednesday, September 5 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-09-05 04:17:10 GMT
    Wednesday, September 5 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-09-05 14:29:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file). FILE - This June 11, 2012 file photo shows former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaking during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate in Washington.

    The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief.

    More >>

    The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief.

    More >>

  LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

    LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

    Wednesday, September 5 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-09-05 05:07:27 GMT
    Wednesday, September 5 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-09-05 14:28:18 GMT
    The new endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick has sparked vigorous debate, with some fans expressing displeasure over the campaign. (Source: Twitter/Colin Kaepernick)

    The new endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick has sparked vigorous debate, with some fans expressing displeasure over the campaign.

    More >>

    The new endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick has sparked vigorous debate, with some fans expressing displeasure over the campaign.

    More >>
