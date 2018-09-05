Indian farmers march to seek better prices for produce

NEW DELHI (AP) - Thousands of farmers, workers and agricultural laborers marched Wednesday to India's Parliament demanding better wages, more jobs, higher prices for their produce and an end to privatization of state-run companies.
Waving red communist flags and banners, the protesters blamed the Hindu nationalist government for hardships caused by years of declining earnings in the agriculture sector. The farmers want the government to ensure they earn at least one and a half times their costs in producing their crops.
The march was organized by the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Vijoo Krishnan, joint secretary of the All India Farmers' Group, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power after making many promises, but had betrayed the people.
"They said they would ensure a better life for the working class. So, it is a show of anger against this government and their policies that are only pro-corporate," he said.
Rain-dependent agriculture employs more than half of India's 1.3 billion people, but shrinking earnings mean it now accounts for only 15 percent of India's economy. The bulk of Indian farmers are poor.
Failed harvests force poor farmers to borrow money at high interest rates to buy seeds, fertilizers and food for their cattle. They often mortgage their land and, as debts mount, some are driven to suicide.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief.More >>
The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief.More >>
Several members of the all-Democratic U.S. House delegation in Massachusetts face spirited challenges in Tuesday's primary electionMore >>
Several members of the all-Democratic U.S. House delegation in Massachusetts face spirited challenges in Tuesday's primary electionMore >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>
A horse-drawn caisson carrying his casket, McCain buried Sunday at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friendMore >>
A horse-drawn caisson carrying his casket, McCain buried Sunday at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friendMore >>
John McCain's final journey from his Arizona ranch is ending on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friendMore >>
John McCain's final journey from his Arizona ranch is ending on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friendMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
McCain gets presidential sendoff, but not from Trump, who was invited to stay awayMore >>
McCain gets presidential sendoff, but not from Trump, who was invited to stay awayMore >>
Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc are to resume this coming week with the longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.More >>
Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc are to resume this coming week with the longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.More >>
An awkward moment at Aretha Franklin's funeral has drawn an apology from the bishop who officiatedMore >>
An awkward moment at Aretha Franklin's funeral has drawn an apology from the bishop who officiatedMore >>