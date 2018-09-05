Storm-hit Japan airport counts damage; unclear when reopens

Gordon has begun hurling tropical storm-force winds onshore along the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle coastline.More >>
Gordon has begun hurling tropical storm-force winds onshore along the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle coastline.More >>
Typhoon Jebi peeled roofs off buildings, toppled power poles and damaged businesses as it crossed Japan's main island Tuesday, reportedly causing at least nine deaths.More >>
Typhoon Jebi peeled roofs off buildings, toppled power poles and damaged businesses as it crossed Japan's main island Tuesday, reportedly causing at least nine deaths.More >>
Gordon is expected to move across the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday, while rapidly weakening into a tropical depression.More >>
Gordon is expected to move across the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday, while rapidly weakening into a tropical depression.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief.More >>
The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief.More >>
Several members of the all-Democratic U.S. House delegation in Massachusetts face spirited challenges in Tuesday's primary electionMore >>
Several members of the all-Democratic U.S. House delegation in Massachusetts face spirited challenges in Tuesday's primary electionMore >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>
A horse-drawn caisson carrying his casket, McCain buried Sunday at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friendMore >>
A horse-drawn caisson carrying his casket, McCain buried Sunday at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friendMore >>
John McCain's final journey from his Arizona ranch is ending on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friendMore >>
John McCain's final journey from his Arizona ranch is ending on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friendMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
McCain gets presidential sendoff, but not from Trump, who was invited to stay awayMore >>
McCain gets presidential sendoff, but not from Trump, who was invited to stay awayMore >>
Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc are to resume this coming week with the longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.More >>
Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc are to resume this coming week with the longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.More >>
An awkward moment at Aretha Franklin's funeral has drawn an apology from the bishop who officiatedMore >>
An awkward moment at Aretha Franklin's funeral has drawn an apology from the bishop who officiatedMore >>