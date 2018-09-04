Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Phoenix home for sale for $12.9M - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Phoenix home for sale for $12.9M

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - This Oct. 19 2012 file photo shows part of a home designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Phoenix. In 2012, it was spared from demolition and has been offered for sale in September 2018. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - This Oct. 19 2012 file photo shows part of a home designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Phoenix. In 2012, it was spared from demolition and has been offered for sale in September 2018.

PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix home that architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed for his son and was spared from demolition is up for sale.

The Arizona Republic reported Monday that the asking price for the spiral-shaped house in Phoenix's upscale Arcadia neighborhood is $12.95 million.

Owner Zach Rawling announced in June he would donate the David and Gladys Wright House to the local architecture school established by Wright.

But the School of Architecture at Taliesin disclosed two weeks later that the donation had been called off.

According to the Wright House website, the school and Rawling parted ways after trying to raise funds. Rawling had said previously that his donation of the house to the school was contingent on a $7 million endowment being raised for the school by 2020.

Rawling is an attorney and developer. He bought the home in 2012 for $2.4 million to prevent the property from being razed.

He planned to turn the renovated home into a museum but neighbors complained the museum would increase vehicular traffic.

Wright built the house in 1952 for his son and daughter-in-law.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ticket reseller sues Sheeran promoter in Germany for fraud

    Ticket reseller sues Sheeran promoter in Germany for fraud

    Tuesday, September 4 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-09-04 14:29:14 GMT
    Tuesday, September 4 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-09-04 21:27:20 GMT
    International ticket reseller Viagogo says it's suing superstar Ed Sheeran's promoter for fraud on allegations the company confiscated genuine tickets from concert-goers and forced them to purchase new tickets.More >>
    International ticket reseller Viagogo says it's suing superstar Ed Sheeran's promoter for fraud on allegations the company confiscated genuine tickets from concert-goers and forced them to purchase new tickets.More >>

  • Tell-all book by Watergate reporter roils Trump White House

    Tell-all book by Watergate reporter roils Trump White House

    Tuesday, September 4 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-09-04 16:29:54 GMT
    Tuesday, September 4 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-09-04 21:22:34 GMT

    Bob Woodward book on Trump: White House chief of staff privately calls him an "idiot," presidential aides plucked sensitive documents off his desk.

    More >>

    Bob Woodward book on Trump: White House chief of staff privately calls him an "idiot," presidential aides plucked sensitive documents off his desk.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump calls Woodward book 'nasty stuff'

    The Latest: Trump calls Woodward book 'nasty stuff'

    Tuesday, September 4 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-09-04 19:25:13 GMT
    Tuesday, September 4 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-09-04 21:14:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file). FILE - This June 11, 2012 file photo shows former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaking during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate in Washington. Details are starting to come out from journ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file). FILE - This June 11, 2012 file photo shows former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaking during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate in Washington. Details are starting to come out from journ...
    White House chief of staff John Kelly is denying an account in journalist Bob Woodward's new book that he called Trump an "idiot." Kelly says, "The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true.".More >>
    White House chief of staff John Kelly is denying an account in journalist Bob Woodward's new book that he called Trump an "idiot." Kelly says, "The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly