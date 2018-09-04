Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value

Amazon has revolutionized how people shop online and is the world's dominant internet retailer. (Source: CNN) Amazon has revolutionized how people shop online and is the world's dominant internet retailer. (Source: CNN)

By JOSEPH PISANI and MARLEY JAY
AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon has become the second publicly traded company to be worth $1 trillion, hot on the heels of iPhone maker Apple.

Amazon has revolutionized how people shop online and is the world's dominant internet retailer. In two decades the company expanded far beyond its bookseller beginnings, combining its world-spanning retail operation with less flashy but very profitable advertising and cloud computing businesses.

The company's blowout success has made its founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, No. 1 on Forbes' billionaires list this year.

The Seattle-based company has cemented customer loyalty through its Echo voice devices and the Prime membership program that offers fast, free shipping as well as music and video streaming perks.

Amazon's stock rose 1.7 percent in morning trading, putting its market value at just over $1 trillion, although the stock dropped back slightly after that. Apple topped the $1 trillion mark in early August.

Amazon has also formed partnerships with many old-line retailers, selling the Kenmore washing machines traditionally found at Sears and opening stations inside Kohl's stores where people can bring returns and look at Amazon devices.

Wall Street has grown very enthusiastic about Amazon's other businesses. Amazon Web Services provides cloud computing services to companies and government, and Amazon's advertising division makes billions by selling ads to companies that want their products to show up when shoppers search on the site.

Those very profitable businesses have helped offset the high costs associated with running its online store. Amazon saw its quarterly profit soar past $2 billion for the first time earlier this year as the online shopping, cloud computing and advertising businesses all kept growing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • New Yorker drops plans to interview Bannon at festival

    New Yorker drops plans to interview Bannon at festival

    Monday, September 3 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-09-03 22:42:33 GMT
    Tuesday, September 4 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-09-04 16:19:02 GMT
    The New Yorker's announcement on Bannon came earlier Monday and was denounced by a number of figures slated to attend. (Source: AP Photo, FILE)The New Yorker's announcement on Bannon came earlier Monday and was denounced by a number of figures slated to attend. (Source: AP Photo, FILE)

    Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival this fall.

    More >>

    Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival this fall.

    More >>

  • Ticket reseller sues Sheeran promoter in Germany for fraud

    Ticket reseller sues Sheeran promoter in Germany for fraud

    Tuesday, September 4 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-09-04 14:29:14 GMT
    Tuesday, September 4 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-09-04 16:17:12 GMT
    International ticket reseller Viagogo says it's suing superstar Ed Sheeran's promoter for fraud on allegations the company confiscated genuine tickets from concert-goers and forced them to purchase new tickets.More >>
    International ticket reseller Viagogo says it's suing superstar Ed Sheeran's promoter for fraud on allegations the company confiscated genuine tickets from concert-goers and forced them to purchase new tickets.More >>

  • Farrow says NBC misleading in explanation of story

    Farrow says NBC misleading in explanation of story

    Tuesday, September 4 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-09-04 14:39:18 GMT
    Tuesday, September 4 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-09-04 16:15:37 GMT
    Ronan Farrow says his former boss at NBC News, Andy Lack, makes misleading statements in explanation of why it passed on his story on Harvey Weinstein.More >>
    Ronan Farrow says his former boss at NBC News, Andy Lack, makes misleading statements in explanation of why it passed on his story on Harvey Weinstein.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly