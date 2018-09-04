Victim of fatal crash on I-85 identified

VDOT is helping with the road closure. (Source: RNN)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday along I-85 in Dinwiddie County.

Police say the crash happened around 10:48 a.m. in the northbound lane at mile marker 54.4.

Virginia State Police said a 2004 Chrysler sedan driven by David Mack, of Mechanicsville, ran off the road, hit a concrete culvert, turned on its side, hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment into several trees.

Elizabether Crawford Mack, 71, of Mechanicsville, was killed in the crash. David Mack was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

