VDOT is helping with the road closure. (Source: RNN)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash along I-85 in Dinwiddie County.

Police say the crash happened around 10:48 a.m. in the northbound lane at mile marker 54.4.

The crash is under investigation.

VDOT is helping with the road closure.

No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.