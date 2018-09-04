2 drivers seriously injured after crash on I-64 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 drivers seriously injured after crash on I-64

One vehicle overturned. (Source: VDOT) One vehicle overturned. (Source: VDOT)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on I-64. 

State police were called to the two-vehicle accident near mile-marker 184 in Henrico around 9:48 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Police say one of the vehicles overturned, sending both drivers to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

There are lane closures as crews work to clean up the wreckage. Delays are expected. 

Police are investigating. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly