2 drivers seriously injured after crash on I-64

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on I-64.

State police were called to the two-vehicle accident near mile-marker 184 in Henrico around 9:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say one of the vehicles overturned, sending both drivers to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There are lane closures as crews work to clean up the wreckage. Delays are expected.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.