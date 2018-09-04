2 drivers seriously injured after crash on I-64

One vehicle overturned. (Source: VDOT) HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -
Two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on I-64.
State police were called to the two-vehicle accident near mile-marker 184 in Henrico around 9:48 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say one of the vehicles overturned, sending both drivers to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
There are lane closures as crews work to clean up the wreckage. Delays are expected.
Police are investigating.
