US construction spending rose 0.1 percent in July

(AP Photo/Annie Rice). In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a construction worker lowers himself on a forklift at a construction site in Chicago. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in July.

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Spending on U.S. construction projects ticked up 0.1 percent in July, led by an increase in homebuilding and the publicly funded building of schools and highways.

The Commerce Department says the slight July increase brought total construction spending to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of $1.32 trillion, 5.8 percent higher than a year ago.

Nonresidential construction - offices, stores, factories and other buildings - tumbled 0.3 percent in July. Some of that decline was offset by a 0.6 percent gain in homebuilding.

Public construction rose 0.7 percent in July, including a 2.1 percent jump in the building of schools and a 0.4 percent advance in constructing highways and streets.

