Markets Right Now: Tech and health care stocks slip

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are closing lower as technology and health care companies take losses.

Facebook lost 2.6 percent Tuesday and drugmaker Amgen lost 1.8 percent.

JD.com fell 6 percent after the CEO of the Chinese e-commerce company was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. JD.com said Richard Liu returned to China after his release.

Amazon rose 1.3 percent and briefly traded above $1 trillion in market value. It finished slightly below that mark. Apple was the first publicly traded U.S. company valued at $1 trillion.

The S&P 500 index lost 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,896.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,952. The Nasdaq composite sank 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,091.

11:50 a.m.

U.S. stocks are lower as technology and health care companies take losses.

Facebook lost 2.5 percent Tuesday and drugmaker Amgen lost 2 percent.

JD.com fell 5.5 percent after the CEO of the Chinese e-commerce company was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. JD.com said Richard Liu returned to China after his release.

Amazon became the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value. Later it traded slightly below that mark, up 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500 index lost 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,892.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,888. The Nasdaq composite sank 34 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,074.

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are opening lower as technology companies take losses.

Facebook lost 2.8 percent Monday morning and Microsoft lost 1.7 percent.

JD.com fell 6.3 percent after the CEO of the Chinese e-commerce company was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. JD.com said Richard Liu was released without charges.

Oil prices rose as Tropical Storm Gordon moved through the Gulf of Mexico. Benchmark U.S. crude gained 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500 index lost 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,893.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,871. The Nasdaq composite sank 31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,078.

