Tiny Alaska village experiences boom in polar bear tourism

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A tiny Alaska Native village has experienced a boom in tourism in recent years as polar bears spend more time on land than on diminishing Arctic sea ice.
More than 2,000 people visited the northern Alaska village of Kaktovik on the Beaufort Sea last year to see polar bears in the wild, Alaska's Energy Desk reported Monday.
The village had less than 50 visitors annually before 2011, said Jennifer Reed, of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
"Today we're talking about hundreds and hundreds of visitors, many from around the world each year," Reed said.
Polar bears have always been a common sight on sea ice near Kaktovik, but residents started noticing a change in the mid-1990s. More bears seemed to stay on land, and researchers began taking note of more female bears making dens in the snow on land instead of on the ice.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists began hearing reports of increasing numbers of polar bears in the area in the early 2000s, Reed said. As more attention was given to the plight of polar bears about a decade ago, more tourists stated heading to Kaktovik.
Most tourists visit in the fall, when bears are forced toward land because sea ice is the farthest away from the shore. Some bears become stranded near Kaktovik until the sea freezes again in October or November.
The fall is also when residents of Kaktovik kill three bowhead whales. Bruce Inglangasak, an Inupiaq subsistence hunter who offers wildlife viewing tours, said residents were unsure how tourists would react to whaling.
"The community was scared about, you know, activists that was going to try to get us to shut down the whaling - subsistence whaling," Inglangasak said. "But that's not true."
___
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival this fall.More >>
Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival this fall.More >>
Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will. That could complicate things for her heirs.More >>
Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will. That could complicate things for her heirs.More >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>
A horse-drawn caisson carrying his casket, McCain buried Sunday at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friendMore >>
A horse-drawn caisson carrying his casket, McCain buried Sunday at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friendMore >>
John McCain's final journey from his Arizona ranch is ending on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friendMore >>
John McCain's final journey from his Arizona ranch is ending on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friendMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
McCain gets presidential sendoff, but not from Trump, who was invited to stay awayMore >>
McCain gets presidential sendoff, but not from Trump, who was invited to stay awayMore >>
Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc are to resume this coming week with the longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.More >>
Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc are to resume this coming week with the longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.More >>
An awkward moment at Aretha Franklin's funeral has drawn an apology from the bishop who officiatedMore >>
An awkward moment at Aretha Franklin's funeral has drawn an apology from the bishop who officiatedMore >>
Many speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral call on others to honor her legacy by demanding respect for black AmericaMore >>
Many speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral call on others to honor her legacy by demanding respect for black AmericaMore >>