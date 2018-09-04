Arison to sell controlling stake in Israel's largest bank

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli-American billionaire Shari Arison is on her way out as controlling shareholder of Israel's largest bank.
The Bank of Israel said Tuesday that Arison's control permit will be canceled at the end of the year and replaced by a holding permit.
It says she will have to sell her shares within five years and bank directors loyal to her will resign immediately.
Arison had requested to sell the shares after she was unable to find a buyer for the bank. Once the new arrangement goes into effect, Bank Hapoalim will become a bank without a controlling core, similar to Israel's other two large banks - Leumi and Discount.
Arison's investment company is the subject of a corruption investigation, and she has been questioned by police as part of the probe.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival this fall.More >>
Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival this fall.More >>
Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will. That could complicate things for her heirs.More >>
Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will. That could complicate things for her heirs.More >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
A replacement bridge under construction at the nation's second-busiest port isn't just a crucial route for cargo trucks and Southern California commuters _ it's a concrete-and-steel science experiment for engineers and seismologistsMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>
Video shows a woman crashing into a pickup during a high-speed chase by Texas troopers, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrierMore >>
A horse-drawn caisson carrying his casket, McCain buried Sunday at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friendMore >>
A horse-drawn caisson carrying his casket, McCain buried Sunday at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friendMore >>
John McCain's final journey from his Arizona ranch is ending on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friendMore >>
John McCain's final journey from his Arizona ranch is ending on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friendMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
John McCain's daughter and two former presidents have delivered a public rebuke of President Donald Trump's divisive politics at the late senator's memorial serviceMore >>
McCain gets presidential sendoff, but not from Trump, who was invited to stay awayMore >>
McCain gets presidential sendoff, but not from Trump, who was invited to stay awayMore >>
Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc are to resume this coming week with the longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.More >>
Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc are to resume this coming week with the longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.More >>
An awkward moment at Aretha Franklin's funeral has drawn an apology from the bishop who officiatedMore >>
An awkward moment at Aretha Franklin's funeral has drawn an apology from the bishop who officiatedMore >>
Many speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral call on others to honor her legacy by demanding respect for black AmericaMore >>
Many speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral call on others to honor her legacy by demanding respect for black AmericaMore >>