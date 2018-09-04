European automakers claim cutting emissions could cost jobs

BERLIN (AP) - A lobby group representing European automakers says EU proposals for cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide could result in manufacturing job losses.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Tuesday that "overly stringent CO2 targets, as well as unrealistic sales quota for battery electric vehicles, could lead to serious structural problems across the EU."

Brussels-based ACEA cited a report it commissioned, which claimed that because all-electric vehicles require fewer parts and maintenance, fewer workers will be required.

The European Parliament is expected to vote next week on new emissions targets for the period after 2020. The existing target is for new cars to have average CO2 emissions of 95 grams per kilometer by the end of 2020. Last year, the average was over 118 grams.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.