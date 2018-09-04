Lego earnings hurt by Toys R Us closures

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Lego said Tuesday its revenue dipped in the first half of 2018, with business in North America hurt by changes in the retail industry such as the bankruptcy of store chain Toys R Us.
The privately-held company says revenue fell 5 percent to 14.3 billion kroner ($2.2 billion) in January-June compared with a year earlier. Net profit dropped 10 percent to 3 billion kroner ($467 million). The company also blamed the weakening of the dollar. At constant currency rates, it said sales were stable.
Lego says revenue growth in western Europe was in the "low single digits" while it declined slightly in North America. China continued to perform strongly, with revenue growing by double-digits.
"We are especially satisfied with our performance given the challenges of the changing retail landscape, including the closure of Toys R Us," in the United States, Britain and Australia, Christiansen said.
Toys R Us was hobbled by $5 billion in debt after a leveraged buyout that left it unable to invest and keep up. The company filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last fall and pledged to stay open but had poor sales during the critical holiday season as customers and vendors shied away.
Lego is recovering from a slump in 2017, when its sales fell for the first time since 2004 from record highs.
CEO Niels B. Christiansen said Tuesday the plan "is to stabilize the business," and said the results "show we're on track."
The company does not release quarterly figures.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival this fall.More >>
Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival this fall.More >>
Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will. That could complicate things for her heirs.More >>
Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will. That could complicate things for her heirs.More >>
Thousands of people have saluted, bowed or filed past U.S. Sen. John McCain's casketMore >>
Thousands of people have saluted, bowed or filed past U.S. Sen. John McCain's casketMore >>
A group of more than 80 Vietnamese residents came from Southern California on two buses to pay their respects to the late Sen. John McCain at a public viewing in ArizonaMore >>
A group of more than 80 Vietnamese residents came from Southern California on two buses to pay their respects to the late Sen. John McCain at a public viewing in ArizonaMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>