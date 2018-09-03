75 hotel workers arrested at Labor Day protest in California - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

75 hotel workers arrested at Labor Day protest in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police arrested 75 hotel workers protesting outside the J. W. Marriott's Westin St. Francis hotel on Labor Day for blocking a street in one of the city's busiest tourist areas.

About 900 Marriott hotel workers demonstrated Monday at Union Square as they consider a vote to authorize a strike, said Unite Here Local 2 spokesman Ted Waechter.

He said 8,000 workers in more than 50 hotels in San Francisco and six other North American cities are working without a contract.

Waechter says many hotel workers hold two jobs to support their families and their salaries have increased only by 7 percent in a decade.

A Marriott spokesman said the hotel has a longstanding and productive relationship with Unite Here and is negotiating in good faith.

San Francisco Police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said those arrested face misdemeanor charges of failing to obey a police officer.

